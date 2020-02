Anitra Gunn's funeral will take place Saturday, February 29th at 11:00am at Greater Peace Baptist Church in Opelika, Alabama.

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Details are now available about the funeral service for Fort Valley State University student Anitra Gunn.

Her funeral will take place Saturday, February 29th at 11:00am at Greater Peace Baptist Church in Opelika, Alabama.

Church leaders say the ceremony is open to the public.

There’s also a GoFundMe page to raise money for funeral and burial expenses. So far, it has raised more than $10,000 dollars.