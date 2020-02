The new hotel will go at 3963 River Place Drive in Macon.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A four story hotel with 92 rooms is set to open in north Macon. Construction could start as early as March.

The Planning and Zoning Board approved the project Monday

- Advertisement -

According to the proposal presented by Avid Hotel, the building will go at 3963 River Place Drive in Macon. That’s off Interstate 75 and Arkwright Road near seven other hotels.

Construction plans call for a swimming pool, 99 parking spaces and 20 employees.