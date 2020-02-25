Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores February 17-23

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, February 17 and Sunday, February 23. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.

Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search and read full inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

AMC Milledgeville 6 (Food Service)

2400 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2020

McDonald’s

611 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2020

Hong Kong Express

2400 N COLUMBIA ST A-3 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2020

Starbucks

2400 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2020

Ellen’s Diner

2136 VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2020

Fairfield Inn & Suites (Food Service)

2631 A NORTH COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2020

Subway

2600 N COLUMBIA ST STE C-6 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2020

Los Magueyes Mexican Restaurant

3052 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2020

McDonald’s

2490 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2020

Firehouse Subs

1909 N COLUMBIA ST STE C MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2020

Hampton Inn (Food Service)

2461 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2020

Bibb County:

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

120 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2020

Cook Out

155 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2020

Le Pho

5966 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 76

Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2020

Church’s Chicken

777 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2020

High Noon Brewing Company (Food Service)

567 PLUM ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2020

Methodist Home for Children (Food Service)

304 PIERCE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2020

Krystal

3909 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 74

Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2020

Lucky China

4221 MERCER UNIV. DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2020

Sumo Steak & Sushi

3850 RIVERSIDE DR STE B MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2020

Brasserie Circa

4420 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2020

Papouli’s Grecian Food

121 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2020

J and F Caribbean Delight

1686 N ATWOOD DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2020

Ice Time Inc

121 TOM HILL SR BLVD 115 A MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2020

The Fish House II

3467 NAPIER AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2020

Waffle House

3620 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2020

McAlister’s Deli

6255 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2020

Marco’s Pizza

6394 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2020

Crawford County:

Crawford County Senior Center (Food Service)

281 MCCRARY AVE ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2020

Subway

20 E CRUSSELLE ST ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 72

Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2020

Hancock County:

Pizza Plus

12798 BROAD ST SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2020

Houston County:

Westside Elementary School (Food Service)

205 N. PLEASANT HILL RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2020

The Kitchen

205 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2020

Houston Lake Country Club Lounge

100 CHAMPIONS WAY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2020

Houston County Win Academy

215 SCOTT BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2020

Days Inn (Food Service)

200 A – VALLEY DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2020

Kona Ice (Mobile)

80 SWEETBAY RD KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2020

Scott Boys Smokin BBQ

2050 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2020

IHOP

2710 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2020

Sonny’s Real Pit B B Q

811 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2020

Friends on the Hill

104 WESTCLIFF BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2020

CB Watson Primary School (Food Service)

61 MARTIN LUTHER KING DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2020

Applebee’s

100 VALLEY DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2020

Houston County Detention Center (Food Service)

203 N PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2020

Pearl Stephens Elementary School (Food Service)

420 EDUCATION WAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2020

Stir King

2929 WATSON BLVD STE 5 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2020

Howard Johnson (Food Service)

100 MARKET PLACE DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2020

Jameson Inn (Food Service)

200 HAMPTON CT PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2020

Microtel (Food Service)

110 AG VILLAGE BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2020

Southern Pines (Food Service)

801 ELBERTA RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2020

Cracker Barrel

101 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2020

Georgia Bob’s BBQ

107 PERIMETER RD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2020

O Taste and See (Mobile)

400 RILEY ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2020

O Taste and See (Commissary)

400 RILEY ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2020

Autumn Terrace (Food Service)

1026 KEITH DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2020

Cracker Barrel

2700 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2020

Krystal

1415 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2020

Logan’s Roadhouse

2701 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2020

The Swanson

933 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2020

Chick-fil-A South

790 HIGHWAY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2020

Perry Hospital Cafeteria

1120 MORNINGSIDE DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2020

The Foodie King – Commissary

301 CLUB VILLA CT UNIT 1 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2020

The Foodie King – Mobile

301 CLUB VILLA UNIT 1 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2020

American Deli

1130 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2020

Ichiban Grill

273 PERRY PKWY STE F PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2020

Jones County:

Old Clinton Bar-B-Que

4214 GRAY HWY GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2020

Jones County Jail (Food Service)

123 HOLMES HAWKINS DR GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2020

Starbucks @ Ingles

261 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2020

El Sombrero Mexican Grill & Bar

216 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2020

Lamar County:

Starbucks

625 HWY 341 S BARNESVILLE, GA 30204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2020

Monroe County:

La Pasadita Cafe

275 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2020

Ninth Grade Academy (Food Service)

23 BROOKLYN AVE FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2020

The Toasted River

8703 GA 87 JULIETTE, GA 31046

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2020

Mary Persons High School (Food Service)

300 MONTPELIER RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2020

Hampton Inn (Food Service)

360 FRONTAGE RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2020

Waffle House

286 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2020

Peach County:

Creekside Caterers

12840 HIGHWAY 96 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2020

1836 Restaurant

100 W CHURCH ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2020

Philly Italian Water Ice

100 HAMILTON POINTE DR BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2020

Hunt Elementary School (Food Service)

1750 HIGHWAY 341 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2020

Putnam County:

The Silver Moon

1077 LAKE OCONEE PARKWAY PKWY NE EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2020

El Sitio Mexican Grill

106 HARMONY CROSSING STE 5&6 EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2020

The Lodge on Lake Oconee Restaurant

930 LAKE OCONEE PARKWAY NE EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2020

Sunset Bar and Grill

205 E MARION ST EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2020

The Pizza Place

1113 LAKE OCONEE PKWY NE EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2020

Twiggs County:

Subway

13700 HWY 80 JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2020

Twiggs County Senior Center (Food Service)

400 BULLARD RD JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2020

Upson County:

The Gathering Grounds Bakery & Coffee Shoppe

605 SHORT E ST THOMASTON, GA 30286

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2020