Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores February 17-23

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, February 17 and Sunday, February 23. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.
Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search and read full inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
AMC Milledgeville 6 (Food Service)
2400 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2020
McDonald’s
611 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2020
Hong Kong Express
2400 N COLUMBIA ST A-3 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2020
Starbucks
2400 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2020
Ellen’s Diner
2136 VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2020
Fairfield Inn & Suites (Food Service)
2631 A NORTH COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2020
Subway
2600 N COLUMBIA ST STE C-6 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2020
Los Magueyes Mexican Restaurant
3052 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2020
McDonald’s
2490 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2020
Firehouse Subs
1909 N COLUMBIA ST STE C MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2020
Hampton Inn (Food Service)
2461 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2020
Bibb County:
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
120 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2020
Cook Out
155 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2020
Le Pho
5966 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 76
Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2020
Church’s Chicken
777 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2020
High Noon Brewing Company (Food Service)
567 PLUM ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2020
Methodist Home for Children (Food Service)
304 PIERCE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2020
Krystal
3909 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 74
Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2020
Lucky China
4221 MERCER UNIV. DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2020
Sumo Steak & Sushi
3850 RIVERSIDE DR STE B MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2020
Brasserie Circa
4420 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2020
Papouli’s Grecian Food
121 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2020
J and F Caribbean Delight
1686 N ATWOOD DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2020
Ice Time Inc
121 TOM HILL SR BLVD 115 A MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2020
The Fish House II
3467 NAPIER AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2020
Waffle House
3620 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2020
McAlister’s Deli
6255 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2020
Marco’s Pizza
6394 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2020
Crawford County:
Crawford County Senior Center (Food Service)
281 MCCRARY AVE ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2020
Subway
20 E CRUSSELLE ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 72
Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2020
Hancock County:
Pizza Plus
12798 BROAD ST SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2020
Houston County:
Westside Elementary School (Food Service)
205 N. PLEASANT HILL RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2020
The Kitchen
205 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2020
Houston Lake Country Club Lounge
100 CHAMPIONS WAY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2020
Houston County Win Academy
215 SCOTT BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2020
Days Inn (Food Service)
200 A – VALLEY DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2020
Kona Ice (Mobile)
80 SWEETBAY RD KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2020
Scott Boys Smokin BBQ
2050 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2020
IHOP
2710 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2020
Sonny’s Real Pit B B Q
811 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2020
Friends on the Hill
104 WESTCLIFF BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2020
CB Watson Primary School (Food Service)
61 MARTIN LUTHER KING DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2020
Applebee’s
100 VALLEY DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2020
Houston County Detention Center (Food Service)
203 N PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2020
Pearl Stephens Elementary School (Food Service)
420 EDUCATION WAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2020
Stir King
2929 WATSON BLVD STE 5 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2020
Howard Johnson (Food Service)
100 MARKET PLACE DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2020
Jameson Inn (Food Service)
200 HAMPTON CT PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2020
Microtel (Food Service)
110 AG VILLAGE BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2020
Southern Pines (Food Service)
801 ELBERTA RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2020
Cracker Barrel
101 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2020
Georgia Bob’s BBQ
107 PERIMETER RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2020
O Taste and See (Mobile)
400 RILEY ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2020
O Taste and See (Commissary)
400 RILEY ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2020
Autumn Terrace (Food Service)
1026 KEITH DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2020
Cracker Barrel
2700 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2020
Krystal
1415 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2020
Logan’s Roadhouse
2701 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2020
The Swanson
933 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2020
Chick-fil-A South
790 HIGHWAY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2020
Perry Hospital Cafeteria
1120 MORNINGSIDE DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2020
The Foodie King – Commissary
301 CLUB VILLA CT UNIT 1 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2020
The Foodie King – Mobile
301 CLUB VILLA UNIT 1 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2020
American Deli
1130 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2020
Ichiban Grill
273 PERRY PKWY STE F PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2020
Jones County:
Old Clinton Bar-B-Que
4214 GRAY HWY GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2020
Jones County Jail (Food Service)
123 HOLMES HAWKINS DR GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2020
Starbucks @ Ingles
261 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2020
El Sombrero Mexican Grill & Bar
216 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2020
Lamar County:
Starbucks
625 HWY 341 S BARNESVILLE, GA 30204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2020
Monroe County:
La Pasadita Cafe
275 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2020
Ninth Grade Academy (Food Service)
23 BROOKLYN AVE FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2020
The Toasted River
8703 GA 87 JULIETTE, GA 31046
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2020
Mary Persons High School (Food Service)
300 MONTPELIER RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2020
Hampton Inn (Food Service)
360 FRONTAGE RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2020
Waffle House
286 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2020
Peach County:
Creekside Caterers
12840 HIGHWAY 96 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2020
1836 Restaurant
100 W CHURCH ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2020
Philly Italian Water Ice
100 HAMILTON POINTE DR BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2020
Hunt Elementary School (Food Service)
1750 HIGHWAY 341 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2020
Putnam County:
The Silver Moon
1077 LAKE OCONEE PARKWAY PKWY NE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2020
El Sitio Mexican Grill
106 HARMONY CROSSING STE 5&6 EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2020
The Lodge on Lake Oconee Restaurant
930 LAKE OCONEE PARKWAY NE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2020
Sunset Bar and Grill
205 E MARION ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2020
The Pizza Place
1113 LAKE OCONEE PKWY NE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2020
Twiggs County:
Subway
13700 HWY 80 JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2020
Twiggs County Senior Center (Food Service)
400 BULLARD RD JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2020
Upson County:
The Gathering Grounds Bakery & Coffee Shoppe
605 SHORT E ST THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2020