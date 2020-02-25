Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores February 17-23

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, February 17 and Sunday, February 23. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.

Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search and read full inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

AMC Milledgeville 6 (Food Service)
2400 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2020

McDonald’s
611 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2020

Hong Kong Express
2400 N COLUMBIA ST A-3 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2020

Starbucks
2400 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2020

Ellen’s Diner
2136 VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2020

Fairfield Inn & Suites (Food Service)
2631 A NORTH COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2020

Subway
2600 N COLUMBIA ST STE C-6 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2020

Los Magueyes Mexican Restaurant
3052 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2020

McDonald’s
2490 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2020

Firehouse Subs
1909 N COLUMBIA ST STE C MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2020

Hampton Inn (Food Service)
2461 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2020

 

Bibb County:

Tropical Smoothie Cafe
120 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2020

Cook Out
155 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2020

Le Pho
5966 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 76
Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2020

Church’s Chicken
777 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2020

High Noon Brewing Company (Food Service)
567 PLUM ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2020

Methodist Home for Children (Food Service)
304 PIERCE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2020

Krystal
3909 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 74
Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2020

Lucky China
4221 MERCER UNIV. DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2020

Sumo Steak & Sushi
3850 RIVERSIDE DR STE B MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2020

Brasserie Circa
4420 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2020

Papouli’s Grecian Food
121 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2020

J and F Caribbean Delight
1686 N ATWOOD DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2020

Ice Time Inc
121 TOM HILL SR BLVD 115 A MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2020

The Fish House II
3467 NAPIER AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2020

Waffle House
3620 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2020

McAlister’s Deli
6255 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2020

Marco’s Pizza
6394 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2020

 

Crawford County:

Crawford County Senior Center (Food Service)
281 MCCRARY AVE ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2020

Subway
20 E CRUSSELLE ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 72
Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2020

 

Hancock County:

Pizza Plus
12798 BROAD ST SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2020

 

Houston County:

Westside Elementary School (Food Service)
205 N. PLEASANT HILL RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2020

The Kitchen
205 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2020

Houston Lake Country Club Lounge
100 CHAMPIONS WAY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2020

Houston County Win Academy
215 SCOTT BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2020

Days Inn (Food Service)
200 A – VALLEY DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2020

Kona Ice (Mobile)
80 SWEETBAY RD KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2020

Scott Boys Smokin BBQ
2050 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2020

 

IHOP
2710 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2020

Sonny’s Real Pit B B Q
811 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2020

Friends on the Hill
104 WESTCLIFF BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2020

CB Watson Primary School (Food Service)
61 MARTIN LUTHER KING DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2020

Applebee’s
100 VALLEY DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2020

Houston County Detention Center (Food Service)
203 N PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2020

Pearl Stephens Elementary School (Food Service)
420 EDUCATION WAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2020

Stir King
2929 WATSON BLVD STE 5 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2020

Howard Johnson (Food Service)
100 MARKET PLACE DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2020

Jameson Inn (Food Service)
200 HAMPTON CT PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2020

Microtel (Food Service)
110 AG VILLAGE BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2020

Southern Pines (Food Service)
801 ELBERTA RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2020

Cracker Barrel
101 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2020

Georgia Bob’s BBQ
107 PERIMETER RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2020

O Taste and See (Mobile)
400 RILEY ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2020

O Taste and See (Commissary)
400 RILEY ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2020

Autumn Terrace (Food Service)
1026 KEITH DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2020

Cracker Barrel
2700 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2020

Krystal
1415 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2020

Logan’s Roadhouse
2701 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2020

The Swanson
933 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2020

Chick-fil-A South
790 HIGHWAY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2020

Perry Hospital Cafeteria
1120 MORNINGSIDE DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2020

The Foodie King – Commissary
301 CLUB VILLA CT UNIT 1 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2020

The Foodie King – Mobile
301 CLUB VILLA UNIT 1 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2020

American Deli
1130 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2020

Ichiban Grill
273 PERRY PKWY STE F PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2020

 

Jones County:

Old Clinton Bar-B-Que
4214 GRAY HWY GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2020

Jones County Jail (Food Service)
123 HOLMES HAWKINS DR GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2020

Starbucks @ Ingles
261 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2020

El Sombrero Mexican Grill & Bar
216 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2020

 

Lamar County:

Starbucks
625 HWY 341 S BARNESVILLE, GA 30204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2020

 

Monroe County:

La Pasadita Cafe
275 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2020

Ninth Grade Academy (Food Service)
23 BROOKLYN AVE FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2020

The Toasted River
8703 GA 87 JULIETTE, GA 31046
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2020

Mary Persons High School (Food Service)
300 MONTPELIER RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2020

Hampton Inn (Food Service)
360 FRONTAGE RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2020

Waffle House
286 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2020

 

Peach County:

Creekside Caterers
12840 HIGHWAY 96 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2020

1836 Restaurant
100 W CHURCH ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2020

Philly Italian Water Ice
100 HAMILTON POINTE DR BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2020

Hunt Elementary School (Food Service)
1750 HIGHWAY 341 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2020

 

Putnam County:

The Silver Moon
1077 LAKE OCONEE PARKWAY PKWY NE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2020

El Sitio Mexican Grill
106 HARMONY CROSSING STE 5&6 EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-21-2020

The Lodge on Lake Oconee Restaurant
930 LAKE OCONEE PARKWAY NE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2020

Sunset Bar and Grill
205 E MARION ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2020

The Pizza Place
1113 LAKE OCONEE PKWY NE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2020

 

Twiggs County:

Subway
13700 HWY 80 JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2020

Twiggs County Senior Center (Food Service)
400 BULLARD RD JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2020

 

Upson County:

The Gathering Grounds Bakery & Coffee Shoppe
605 SHORT E ST THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2020

