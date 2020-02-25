Robbers take safe containing over 5K cash, reports say

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a burglary that happened at a Dollar General in Macon.

According to a news release, the burglary happened at the store located at 888 Pierce Avenue overnight on Feb. 17.

- Advertisement -

Deputies say the suspect cut the alarm wires, ripped the surveillance system from the wall, and removed the safe from the floor.

Authorities say that the suspect got away with more than $5,000. The suspect left behind a pair of gloves and a black beanie-style hat.

Anyone with information

Anyone with information about this burglary is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.