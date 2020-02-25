Deputies searching for man who fired shots in Macon apartment complex

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies need help finding 20-year-old Travon Maurice Harden. Deputies obtained warrants for five counts of aggravated assault.

Authorities responded to a shots-fired incident that happened on Feb. 18 at 6:28 p.m. at West Club Apartments. Harden reportedly got into an argument with a woman.

- Advertisement -

The woman and other passengers tried to leave the apartment complex in a vehicle. Then Harden chased after the vehicle on foot, firing several shots striking the vehicle.

No one reported injuries in this incident.

Description

stands 5 feet 4 inches

weighs around 120 pounds

known to frequent West Club Apartments and South Macon area

Anyone with information

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Travon Maurice Harden, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.