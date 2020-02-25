Summer food service program summit addresses child hunger

MACON, Georgia, (41NBC/WMGT) – More access to food for Middle Georgia’s youth — that was the goal of Tuesdays Summer Food Service Program Summit.

The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning hosted the summit at Helms College, in Macon.

The summit provided information for new and existing organizations looking to provide kids with nutritional meals during the summer.

DECAL says there are currently 70 counties in the state without summer food service programs.

Closing the gap

Tamika Boone, the DECAL director of nutrition service, says there is a gap that needs filling.

“We have a lot of sponsors concentrated in Metro Atlanta and don’t mistake me there is a lot of need in Metro Atlanta as well,” Boone said. “But what we are finding is there is an even greater need in Central and South Georgia. We are finding ourselves with a shortage of organizations to meet that need.”

According to DECAL, there are over 500,000 kids without access to nutritious foods during the summer.