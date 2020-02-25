Teenage girl found dead in home, Bibb deputies investigating

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a suspicious death reported in the 2400 block of Holland Drive around 7 a.m. in Macon.

Deputies responded to the address where a 16-year-old 16-year-old Jer’mya Troupe was found dead by her family members. Currently, the cause of death is unknown.

An autopsy is pending.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.