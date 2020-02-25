Wednesday brings a few showers ahead of big overnight cool down

We saw a few showers across Middle Georgia today that brought our monthly rain totals up to 9.91″. This now ranks us at the #2 wettest February on record in Macon.



Today we saw a cold front move into the area and get stalled. This is keeping it warm across Middle Georgia tonight, but don’t worry big changes are moving in for the rest of the week.

Another cold front will drop in during the day Wednesday and that will finally give the first cold front the push it will need to finally move offshore.

- Advertisement -

This secondary front will bring a chance of shower to the area for the afternoon with clearing overnight.



Behind the front we will get much drier air as well as a big cool down. This will be evident by Thursday morning when lows drop to the mid 30’s.

During the day Thursday we will see breezy and cold conditions, so be ready for wind chills to stay in the low 40’s for much of the day.



Friday will bring another very small chance for a passing shower to Middle Georgia. Further to the north, in the mountains, they could see a few snow showers, but Middle Georgia will likely just see rain (definitely keeping an eye on it though).



The weekend should be mostly dry, but highs will be around (just below) normal. No surprise, next weekend will bring a chance of rain and maybe even thunderstorms by Tuesday night into Wednesday.