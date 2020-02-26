FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A second person is in custody in the Anitra Gunn case.

22-year-old Jaivon Abron of Valdosta is charged with two counts of making false statements and one count of concealing a death.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation Assistant Special Agent in Charge Todd Crosby announced the charges at a news conference Wednesday at the Peach County Sheriff’s Office.

Crosby told reporters Abron and Demarcus Little, Gunn’s former boyfriend who is in custody on a charge of malice murder, went to high school together. He says all three were acquaintances.

Crosby also said Gunn’s phone has been recovered.

Authories are still searching for the front bumper of Gunn’s car. They believe it is near where Gunn’s body was found on Greer Road in Crawford County.

Gunn, a former student at Fort Valley State University, went missing on February 14. Her body was found four days later.