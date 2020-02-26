Man wanted for robbing gas station in Macon early Wednesday morning

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County deputies are looking for a man who they say robbed a gas station in Macon at gunpoint Wednesday morning.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the robbery happened at Murphy Express at 1410 Gray Highway just before 3 a.m.

Deputies say a man entered the gas station’s convenience store with a gun and demanded money from the clerk. After getting some cash, he ran. No one was injured.

Deputies say the suspect is a young man that wore dark clothes and had a mask covering his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500, or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.