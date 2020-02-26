Fire causes a lot of damage to an apartment complex in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A fire that sparked in a vacant apartment at apartment complex in Macon caused a lot of damage Wednesday morning.

According to the Macon-Bibb Fire Department, the fire happened a Green Meadow Townhouses on Log Cabin Drive just after 6 a.m. Firefighters say the apartment that caught fire is a total loss and the fire affected five other apartments.

The building’s water and gas had to be shut off. Macon-Bibb firefighters say the Red Cross is helping those people affected by the fire.

There’s no cause for the fire at this time.