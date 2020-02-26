Cold returns Thursday, but at least it will be a dry day

A cold front moved through the area today that brought some much cooler air and dry weather.



This cold air will continue to flow into the southeast through the end of the week. Not only will it be cold on Thursday, but it will also be breezy.

Wind chills will be staying in the 40’s through much of the day, so be sure to dress warmly as you head out!



The cool conditions will be hanging around through the end of the week. We will also add in a chance of showers by Friday evening. In areas of North Georgia, snow will be possible. Here in Middle Georgia expect just a cold rain.

While we are not anticipating snow or winter weather, we could see some pockets of black ice develop by Saturday morning.



This weekend looks great across Middle Georgia with plenty of sunshine and highs hovering around normal for this time of year.

As we head into next week (stop me if you have heard this one before), we are looking at another chance of rain and even storms. We will also bring our high temps back into the 70’s by the middle of the week.



By the middle of next week we will see the chance of strong storms push into the area. There are still quite a few question marks regarding the potential for severe weather, but either way, more rain looks like a safe bet.