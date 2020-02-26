Bibb deputies looking for Dollar General burglary suspect

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a burglary that happened at the Dollar General, located at 4471 Jeffersonville Road.

Authorities say the incident happened around 6 a.m. on Wednesday. Camera footage shows a man smashing the front glass window to make entry into the store.

Deputies say the suspect stole cell phone accessories from a store display and then fled the scene.

Authorities recovered the accessories behind the store.

Suspect description

Male with a medium build

last seen wearing all dark clothing

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident or the identity of the suspect, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.