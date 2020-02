MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County sheriff’s deputies need your help finding 17-year-old Drequan Brown.

Brown is wanted for theft by receiving regarding a fatal traffic accident that happened on Feb. 17 on Napier Avenue in Macon.

Suspect’s description

Stand 5 feet 8 inches

Weighs about 119

Anyone with information

If you know Brown’s whereabouts, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at (478) 742-2330.