Farm Recovery Block Grant approved in Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Georgia farmers and forest landowners impacted by Hurricane Michael will now have help returning to regular operations.

Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black announced today the approval of the Farm Recovery Block Grant.

The grant is worth nearly $340,000 and helps with losses not covered under existing USDA Farm Service Agency programs.

95 counties are eligible for the recovery program. Find out whether your county is eligible by logging onto farmrecovery.com.

The Georgia Department of Agriculture begins accepting online applications on March 18, 2020.