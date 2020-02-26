Health officials offering helpful tips to prevent spread of coronavirus

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The coronavirus, which began in China, has now reached multiple countries. Health officials across Georgia are preparing people to help slow the spread of the virus.

“We are having a global impact from the coronavirus,” said Brandy Jones, the director of infection prevention.

Jones says the medical center aims to offer helpful tips and educate patients on prevention techniques.

“In the United States, we have 14 confirmed cases — none in Georgia,” Jones said. “But whenever you have a flu virus spreading, there’s always a chance that we can start seeing new cases.”

DPH preparations for potential spread of coronavirus

The same measures that are urged to prevent the spread of any respiratory virus are increasingly important for all Georgians:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Also, Jones doesn’t recommend wearing masks right now. However, visit a doctor immediately if you feel ill.