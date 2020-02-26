Monroe County to conduct two water safety studies

JULIETTE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Monroe County fire departments are still equipped with water tanks after dozens of Juliette residents visited the state capitol on Monday.

Residents went to urge state legislators to enact a state bill requiring Plant Scherer to line the bottom of its ash pond to prevent coal ash from entering the water.

Now, the county wants to do two water-safety studies to test for harmful substances.

According to the Monroe County Commissioners Office, the first study takes water samples from 50 to 55 different private wells throughout the county.

The study costs around $10,000, with results expected within seven to 10 days. The second test will be conducted by Duke University.

A town hall meeting to discuss well water contamination happens at 6 p.m. on Thursday, February 27 at Maynard Baptist Church at 1195 Juliette Road.