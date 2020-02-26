Few showers to move through today

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – A second cold front will move through Middle Georgia today allowing for a few showers before cooler and drier air moves in.

TODAY.

- Advertisement -

Under a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon, temperatures will top out in the middle 60’s. We will see a few showers move through as a cold front pushes through the area. Temperatures behind this front will drop into the middle 30’s overnight.

TOMORROW.

We’re going to be sunny and dry tomorrow afternoon as high pressure begins to build in from the west. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be much cooler in the low to middle 50’s. Overnight temperatures will fall into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s under a mostly clear sky.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

For the next week rain chances will be isolated at best. Temperatures will gradually be warming up over the next handful of days. Our best chance of rain will come next Tuesday, but even then showers will be few and far between.

Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).