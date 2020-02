MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators need your help identifying the person in the photo. Authorities say the suspect stole an employee’s purse from Natilia’s Restaurant in Macon.

Deputies say the incident was reported on February 5th around 1:45 p.m.

Anyone with information

If you know the identity of the suspect or his whereabouts, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at (478) 742-2330.