Westfield names interim football coach, Kinsler joins staff

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Former Northside High School football coach Kevin Kinsler, who announced his retirement after the 2019 season, is now an assistant football coach at The Westfield School.

The school made the announcement Wednesday, saying Kinsler will also serve as a physical education and weight training teacher starting April 1.

The coaching veteran won four region titles and a Georgia High School Association Class 5A championship as head coach at Northside. He went 100-28.

Kinsler will join a staff led by interim head football coach Rob Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick joined the Westfield coaching staff and faculty in 2008 as head baseball coach and assistant football coach. He will continue serving as head baseball coach, according to the school.

Fitzpatrick replaces Bruce Lane, who went 3-9 in his only season as head coach in 2019. We reached out to the school to see if Lane was let go or left on his own accord, but we have not heard back.

Fitzpatrick is the school’s third head football coach since long-time coach Ronnie Jones left following the 2015 season. Lane and Jamey Watson, who led the Hornets from 2016-18, went a combined 10-34.

“We are excited to have Rob Fitzpatrick heading up our football program and know that his excitement and energy, along with his knowledge of football and successful leadership skills, will be a very positive influence for our students and staff,” Westfield Head of School William Carroll said in a release. “The addition of Coach Kinsler to our athletic program is exciting as well. We believe his experience, reputation, and success as a coach will be a great asset to our football program.”