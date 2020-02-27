Dog of the Week: Melanie

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Melanie is a shar pei mix. She’s a little less than a year old, she’s playful and gets along with other dogs.

She’s also in need of a forever home.

You can adopt her at All About Animals Rescue. It’s located at 101 Riverside Drive in Macon. It’s $200 to adopt a dog from the shelter.

To learn more about the rescue or to look at pictures of some the animals that are up for adoption, visit the shelter’s Facebook page:www.facebook.com/allaboutanimalsmacon/