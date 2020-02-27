Early morning fire kills two people in Monroe County

FORSYTH, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Two people are dead after an early morning fire in Monroe County.

According to Anna Lewis with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the Monroe County fire department responded to a structure fire on Old Zebulon Road at 3:30 Thursday morning. Investigators found two people who were dead.

Lewis said The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, State Arson Investigators, and Monroe County ES are trying to figure out what caused the fire and find out who the deceased are.

The investigation is ongoing.