Beverley Knight Olson Children’s Hospital turns one

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital, Navicent Health celebrated its 1st birthday Thursday.

Dozens gathered in the lobby area to recognize donors who contributed to the facility.

The Children’s Hospital opened its doors to Middle Georgia pediatric patients and their families on February 25, 2019.

Beverley Knight Olson Children’s Hospital, Navicent Health history

Navicent Health decided to construct a new hospital based on the growing demand for additional pediatric services for central and south Georgia.

In its first year, BKO expanded services, brought new specialists to the area, and increased the number of families the hospital serves.

Medical team members highlighted BKO with a short video on how donor’s contributions help pediatric patients and their families.

The hospital served cake to attendees after the event.