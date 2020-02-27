Coliseum hospital shares touching video to send important message

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Coliseum Hospital in Macon is sharing an important message: Donate Life.

In a email the hospital sent to the 41NBC newsroom Thursday, “Today our staff lined the hallway from the ICU to the operating room, to show respect to an organ donor on her way to give the gift of life. We know that while her family grieves, somewhere another person will have a second chance at life because of her selfless gift. We will be flying the Donate Life flag this week in her honor.”

The hospital says it would like everyone to consider being an organ donor.

To see the heartwarming video, click here. We want to warn you, grab a tissue.