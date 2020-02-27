Update: Rescued animals are now at a secure location out-of-state and the total number of recovered dogs is 168.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Law enforcement agencies executed 11 federal search warrants Wednesday morning related to a suspected dogfighting ring. The warrants are for violations of the federal Animal Welfare Act (AWA) and drug trafficking.

This is according to a report from the US Attorney of the Middle District of Georgia’s office.

Charles Peeler, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, says the warrants resulted in the rescue of 156 dogs.

“I am incredibly grateful to the law enforcement teams who came together from all over the region to rescue these abused animals as we continue to investigate this alleged dogfighting ring,” said Peeler. “Illegal dogfighting is a barbaric activity. Those who choose to violate the Animal Welfare Act face serious consequences, including federal prison time, where there is no parole.”

Eleven federal search warrants were executed at the following locations on Wednesday:

323 Ruby Street, Macon, Bibb County, Georgia

16 Spruce Lane, Roberta, Crawford County, Georgia

99 Calloway Drive, Roberta, Crawford County, Georgia

107 Stanton Circle, Warner Robins, Houston County, Georgia

407 Vienna Street, Fort Valley, Peach County, Georgia

718 Green Street, Apt. A101, Fort Valley, Peach County, Georgia

223 Buckrun Road, Talbotton, Talbot County, Georgia

293 Chapman Road, Shiloh, Talbot County, Georgia

838 Jeff Hendricks Road, Woodland, Talbot County, Georgia

65 Turner Estates Road, Reynolds, Taylor County, Georgia

369 Millard Kennedy Road, Preston, Webster County, Georgia

The news release says that the dogs are now in the care of the U.S. Marshals Service.

The news release states:

“Many of the animals are malnourished with scarring, and some are severely injured and require surgery or other medical intervention. For example, one animal, a female pit bull, was discovered chained with broken legs, malnourished and overbred. An emergency veterinarian was on hand to administer care to the pit bull. At least two dogs had emergency surgery to treat their injuries. For the safety of the animals, the location of their care and housing will not be made public.”

This is an ongoing investigation.