UPDATE: 2nd suspect in fatal traffic accident turns himself in

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators say that 17-year-old Drequan Brown turned himself over to authorities this morning. Drequan was reportedly in the passenger seat of the vehicle when the accident happened.

Authorities say witnesses saw both Dontavious and Drequan Brown running from the scene of the accident.

The charges

- Advertisement -

Deputies took Drequan to the Bibb Law Enforcement Center and charged him with:

theft by receiving auto

theft by receiving firearm

probation violation

Authorities set Drequan’s bond at $4,700.00.