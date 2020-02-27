Hundreds of Houston County third graders talk ‘economics’

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — More than 1,000 third graders met in Warner Robins in the name of economics.

For Market Day, students gathered from 19 Houston County Schools to buy and sell goods and services that they researched and created in the classrooms.

During the last ten weeks, students learned about economics, advertising, and the challenges of being producers and consumers.

They earned “play bucks” during school time and used them as real money for the market.

Role models and cheerleaders

Erin Morton with the Houston County Career Academy says her high school kids came to Market Day as teachers in training to help the younger kids.

“I definitely want them to serve as role models,” said Morton. “And also cheerleaders as they work so hard to make this day happen.”

Anna Tran is one of Morton’s students who says she was impressed with all the elementary school students.

“I go around and I see like they’re all so excited to be here,” shared Tran. “And all so excited to see each other’s products.”

Things such as rock plants, bracelets, and stress balls were for sale. Some students even offered face-painting services, making more and more money as the day went on.

Morton says when there are no products on the table, it’s a good day.

“When they get to put out that sold out sign, I know that they have been successful.”