Macon Transit Authority offering free rides to children

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon Transit Authority buses are opening their doors to offer children free rides.

Beginning March 2, children under 12 can ride for free with an accompanying adult on MTA buses.

- Advertisement -

MTA officials took the proposal to board members in 2019, and the new program was approved at a meeting on Tuesday.

Currently, the authority allows preschool children to ride free as long as they are shorter than the farebox.

“We are always attuned to the community and the needs of the community, and we’ve already done free fares for students that are under the size of the farebox,” said Jami Gaudet, the public information officer. “But now we just wanted to expand that we’re always looking for Innovations in the Authority, and this was a new one for us.”

National “Get on Board Day”

The MTA board is also getting ready to celebrate national “Get on Board Day” on Thursday, April 16.

The first 1,000 people who come to the terminal station for the event will receive a free hot dog, a bag of chips, and a soda.