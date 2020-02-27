NASCAR’s David Ragan holds ride along at Atlanta Motor Speedway

HAMPTON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – NASCAR’s David Ragan took 41NBC’s Montezz Allen on a ride-along Wednesday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

While driving, Ragan peaked at 170 MPH, which is about 30 to 40 MPH less than what the drivers reach in competitive races.

Ragan, who’s from Unadilla, Georgia, raced full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series from 2007-2019.

He started in 471 NASCAR Cup Series races and has two Cup Series victories. He’s also run 17 Cup races at Atlanta Motor Speedway and finished fourth in this year’s Dayton 500.

Atlanta Motor Speedway opened and hosted the first NASCAR Cup Series race in 1960.

Since its opening, Atlanta Motor Speedway has hosted 158 races across NASCAR’s three national touring series.

Here’s the breakdown

112 NASCAR Cup Series races

28 Xfinity Series races

18 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races

NASCAR’s race weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway is March 13-15.