MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –Dozens of Macon residents face freezing temperatures by sleeping outside Thursday night.

For seven years, the Daybreak center hosts a sleep-out, to bring awareness of the hardships felt by the homeless community.

Each participant will sleep in a lot next to the center in tents, raising money for services the center provides to aid Macon’s homeless population.

“You just have a sense of what they experience on the day to day,” said participant Jessica Dorsey. “What we only have to experience for one night so it really roots you in a sense of fellowship with everyone around you and puts things in perspective.”

Participant will be outside for 12 hours from Thursday night to Friday morning.