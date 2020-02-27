More sunshine and cool temperatures hang around Friday

If you enjoyed the weather today, you are most likely going to enjoy Friday’s forecast as well.



A cold front will be dropping in from the north bringing a chance of snow to parts of the mountains, and rain to the Atlanta area. Middle Georgia will likely just see a few extra clouds and highs in the 50’s.

This front will continue to hang around through Saturday and at that point will give us a 10% chance for a passing shower, but most of Middle Georgia will be staying dry until next week.



By Sunday we finally start our warm up to the 60’s, but that is when our completely dry days will be ending. Highs get back to the 70’s by Tuesday with increasing humidity as well.



Thunderstorms look to hold off until next Wednesday night. Some of these could be strong storms, but once again it is too far out to be definitive.

Either way, rain will be on the way again, but at least this time we will have had ample time to dry out.

Stick with 41 NBC for the latest on the evolving situation for next week (hopefully it is just rain).