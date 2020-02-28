2nd suspect in Anitra Gunn murder appears in court

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The second suspect involved in the death of FVSU student Anitra Gunn appeared in court today.

Authorities charged 21-year-old Jaivon Abron with concealing the death of another. He was also charged with two counts of making false statements

Abron faces up to ten years in prison if convicted.

Macon-Bibb DA David Cooke wants a denial of a potential bond.

Cooke says Abron can compromise the integrity of the investigation since all evidence has not been obtained. He also deems Abron a flight risk due to the seriousness of the charges.

Cooke says he also fears for Abrons safety as his life can potentially be endangered if Abron bonds out.

A Peach County judge withheld his decision. The arraignment was rescheduled due to Abron not having a lawyer.

The court will appoint Abron an attorney.

Abron also has two outstanding warrants in Lowndes County related to this case.