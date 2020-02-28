$5K reward offered for stolen firearms from Forsyth business

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Authorities are offering a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those who broke into a Forsyth store and stole guns.

According to a news release from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, 12 guns were stolen on Dec. 26, 2019, from Ventures Guns & Stuff in Forsyth, Georgia.

- Advertisement -

“We take this crime very seriously,” said SAC Arthur Peralta. “Firearms trafficking is a serious offense which results in significant federal prison time for the person or persons responsible.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 1-800-ATF-GUNS or send an email to ATFTips@atf.gov.