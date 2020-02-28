Cherry Blossom’s Pink Poodles ready for display

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Artists are kicking off Cherry Blossom festivities with the Annual Pink Poodles. Artists paint and decorate the poodles for display in downtown stores and restaurants.

The poodles are a part of the Pinkest Party on Earth.

Cindy Quan Hong is an art teacher at Springdale Elementary. She incorporated her school’s theme Macon Leaders.

Quan painted iconic Macon buildings on her poodle. She credits her kids as her inspiration.

“My kids, they’re a great influence for me,” Quan said. “A lot of the things that I do outside of my classroom, is because of my kids. And because we’re a Leader In Me School, we want to fuse that. I wanted to show we’re all artists, regardless.”

The pink poodles will be displayed in downtown windows between Friday and Saturday. They will be shown until the end of the Cherry Blossom.

Nearly 30 poodles will be on display this year.