Georgia governor creates coronavirus task force

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he’s set up a task force to assess the state’s preparations for addressing any potential coronavirus cases.

The Republican governor announced Friday that the 18-member task force will work on preventative measures, resource deployment and collaboration with other government agencies. It includes Colleen Kraft, director of the Clinical Virology Research Laboratory at Emory University, and state epidemiologist Cherie Drenzek.

Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey said in a statement that there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state, but officials continue to plan for all possibilities.