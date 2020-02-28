Enjoy the dry weekend, because rain returns next week

We saw a cool day across Middle Georgia with plenty of sunshine and a few isolated showers.



Sunshine will hang around through much of the weekend, but cool temps will also be around, at least for the end of the weekend.

A cold front will clip the area on Saturday bringing some breezy conditions. Winds could gust up to 30 mph on Saturday, so wind chills will likely be closer to the 40’s.

Sunday a few more clouds will be possible, but it will begin our warming for next week.



By Monday rain returns to Middle Georgia (ugh!), but we are not expecting thunderstorms until the middle of the week. By Wednesday we will likely see some thunderstorms, some of which could be strong. Definitely going to keep an eye on that for next week.

With all that rain expected, totals could add up to 2″ just through Wednesday. This could be significant regarding all the rain we have already had this year, and then adding strong winds to the mix could lead to some downed trees.