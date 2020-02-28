Man in serious condition after being hit by car

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was hit by a car Friday. It happened in the 2300 block of Montpelier Avenue just after 7 p.m.

According to witness statements, 19-year-old Amelia Rivers was driving east on Montpelier Avenue in a 2009 Mazda CX9. A man walked in front of her car crossing Montpelier Avenue, towards Hicks Alley.

The man, 60-year-old Jerry Veal was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health. He’s in serious condition.

Rivers was not injured during the accident.

No charges have been filed against her. The accident is under investigation.

Anyone with information in reference to accident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.