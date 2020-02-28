Perry awarded for ‘Best Tasting Tap Water’

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – For the second year in a row, Perry was awarded for “Best Tasting Tap Water.”

All together, Perry Wastewater Treatment Facility received three state awards from the Georgia Association of Water Professionals in recognition of outstanding water and wastewater services.

The Awards

George W. Burke, Jr. Facility Safety Award in recognition of Perry’s active and effective safety program and record. Only one wastewater plant in Georgia receives this award during the year.

The Outstanding Wastewater Collection System Excellence Platinum Award. Auditors review dozens of procedures to ensure wastewater is being collected and managed properly. This award marks the eighth year the facility received this recognition.

Perry’s water facility was awarded “Best Tasting Tap Water” for the second year in a row for District 5 in a large group of water systems.

The awards were given at the Feb. 18 council meeting.