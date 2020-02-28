Man commits suicide after standoff with Bibb County SWAT

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The execution of a warrant turned into a deadly standoff between the Bibb County SWAT team and a man Thursday.

Both Peach County and Bibb County Sheriff’s Offices worked together on serving the aggravated stalking warrants this month.

Deputies went to the home of Lake William Greene III to serve an aggravated stalking warrant.

When police arrived, Greene barricaded himself inside his home and refused to come out.

After three hours, the SWAT team made their way into the home. Once Greene realized SWAT was inside, he took his own life.

No one else was in the home at the time, and there were no reported injuries.