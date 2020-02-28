Sunny and mostly dry conditions expected through weekend

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Cold and dry air is in place today While temperatures will warm throughout the weekend we will still be dealing with plenty of dry air!

TODAY.

- Advertisement -

Under a mostly sunny sky temperatures will be topping out in the middle to upper 50’s across the area. Model data is hinting that an isolated shower or two is possible but not likely due to extremely dry air in place at the surface. Tonight, make sure to grab a coat as you head out the door. Temperatures will be falling into the middle 30’s.

WEEKEND.

We’re mild tomorrow with temperatures in the middle to upper 50’s during the afternoon hours. It’ll be breezy as well with a northwest wind gusting to fifteen miles per hour. Sunday will be slightly warmer with middle 60’s expected during the afternoon. Clouds will begin to stroll in steadily throughout the day setting us up for a mostly cloudy Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK.

Rain returns on Monday and Tuesday as isolated showers are back in the forecast. Temperatures will also be warming into the upper 60’s and low to middle 70’s. Wednesday into Thursday a cold front will bring showers and storms to Middle Georgia. It is way too early for forecast specifics, but this is a system to keep an eye on.

Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).