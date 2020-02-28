Teen charged with murder, arson in connection to Monroe County fire

Sheriff Brad Freeman says Candace Walton was located in McCracken County, Kentucky in the stolen car.

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 16-year-old is facing murder, arson and theft charges in connection to a deadly fire in Monroe County.

Sheriff Brad Freeman confirms 16-year old Candace Walton is accused of killing her special needs brother 21-year-old Gerald Walton, setting their house on fire and then stealing her mother’s car.

- Advertisement -

Freeman says Candace Walton was located in McCracken County, Kentucky in the stolen car.

Freeman also confirms investigators are no longer looking for Walton’s mother Tasha Vandiver. Instead, Freeman says investigators believe Vandiver died in the fire, but he is awaiting positive identification from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The fire happened around 3:30 Thursday morning at a home on Old Zebulon Road in Monroe County.

The investigation is still on-going.