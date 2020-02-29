Family, friends attend funeral of murdered Fort Valley State student Anitra Gunn

OPELIKA, Alabama (41NBC/WMGT) – Family and friends of Fort Valley State University student, Anitra Gunn, are gathered to remember her life.

Gunn’s funeral is being held Saturday at Greater Peace Baptist Church in Opelika, Alabama.

41NBC’s Tanya Modersitzki is at the funeral. She will have more on how Gunn’s life is being honored.

Gunn went missing on Valentine’s Day. Investigators found her body Tuesday, February 18th in Crawford County.

Investigators arrested her former boyfriend, Demarcus Little in connection to her murder.

According to Little’s arrest warrant, he’s accused of killing Gunn. She died by strangulation.