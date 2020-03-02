Investigation underway after Bibb County deputy shoots man in Macon

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – A Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputy is on administrative leave while the Georgia Bureau of Investigation looks into why the deputy shot a man in Macon.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy was checking on Late Night, a night club on Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard in Macon just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

- Advertisement -

The deputy said he saw a man with a gun chasing after man on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Cherry Street. The man with the gun fired a couple of shots into the air.

The deputy ran after the man with the gun. According to bystanders, the man shot at the deputy as they ran towards an alley on Mulberry Street Lane.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the deputy shot the man and the man was arrested. The man was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The deputy was not injured, but the G.B.I. and the Bibb County Sheriff’s Internal Affairs Office are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.