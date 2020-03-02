GEORGIA (41NBC/WMGT) —The murder of Fort Valley State University student, Anitra Gunn, is now raising concerns about domestic violence.

Gunn’s former boyfriend, Demarcus Little, is facing charges of malice murder for his alleged involvement in her death.

41NBC spoke to domestic violence experts to find out when is the best time to call it quits.

“Have access to social media account,” said Jamie Bormann deputy director with Crisis Line and Safe House of Central Georgia. “They’ll be able to see your phone or monitor things that you’re doing, and tell you where to go or who to see or which friends to hang out with or even what to wear.”

Bormann says these are just some of the red flags people in abusive relationships may see, along with name-calling and insults.

Bormann says anyone can be in a domestic abuse situation no matter the gender, age, or orientation.

“This can happen in heterosexual relationships, this can happen in same-sex relationships. This can literally happen to anyone,” said Bormann.

The deputy director says according to statistics, 43% of college women who date report experiencing violent or abusive dating behaviors. According to the same study, girls and young women between the ages of 16 and 24 experience the highest rate of intimate partner violence. Almost triple the national average.

“These relationships began as any other that begin with courting and they begin with gifts and nice gestures and kind words,” shared Bormann.

The Georgia Fatality Review Project shows between 2003 and 2018, nearly 2,000 Georgians died due to domestic violence. Between 2014 to 2018, there were 18 domestic homicides in Bibb County, with most victims being between the ages of 14 and 24.

“When they leave violent relationships are making plans to leave are significantly higher risk of physical injury or even death,” explained the deputy director.

Bormann adds the best thing to do in such a situation is to seek help from a center like crisis line and safe house, and to get out of the relationship as soon and as safe as possible.