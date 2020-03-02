Baldwin County provides “Code Red” for residents

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Baldwin County Board of Commissioners and Emergency Services, partnered up to give citizens an emergency alert system at their fingertips.

“Code Red” allows emergency responders and city officials to warn residents about potential dangers in their area through texts, app notifications, web alerts, and emails.

Wayne Johnson, the Director for Baldwin County EMA, compared Code Red to Amber Alerts for the iPhone. He says the alerts will reach people based on their location.

“Code Red is a mass alerting system, and we are fortunate here in Baldwin County we have the IPAWS license to go with it. IPAWS is an integrated public alert warning system, and works like an amber alert where we can ping your phone inside the county to give you alerts, even if you’re not signed up,” said Johnson.

The alert system delivers alerts on severe weather, crime, missing people and community updates. The notifications can be turned on through settings on the website or app.

Johnson says you can sign up for the service by texting Baldwin Alerts to 99411, or signing up on the computer at baldwincountyga.com by pressing the Code Red button.