Bibb County high schools dismissing early Thursday, March 5

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – All Bibb County high schools will dismiss at noon Thursday, March 5 to allow high schools to show support for the Southwest High School girls basketball team.

Southwest, which beat Rockmart 54-52 in the GHSA AA semifinals at Georgia College and State University in Milledgeville over the weekend, will play Douglass for the state title.

The game tips off at 2 p.m. at the Macon Centreplex.

All Bibb County elementary and middle schools will continue with normal operations, but students will still be given a full day of attendance if parents choose to check them out after 1 p.m.