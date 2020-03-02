Eatonton resident left without water, classes canceled

EATONTON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – A water main break in Eatonton, has left most residents without water.

According to the Eatonton-Putnam Water & Sewer Authority Facebook page, the water main break is on Oak Street. It says most of the city is with out water at this time, or have low water pressure.

Crews have drained the hole and are repairing the water main. They ask all residents to be patient, and say they’re doing all they can.

There is no estimated time of repair, and a boil water advisory will be issued once the repair is finished. The advisory will last 36 to 48 hours.

Due to the water main break, the Putnam County School District canceled classes on Tuesday.

