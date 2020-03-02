Governor Brian Kemp to hold press conference Monday night

ATLANTA, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s office sent out an email stating Governor Kemp will hold a press conference Monday night.

There is no word on what the press conference is about. Information about the press conference is below:

WHO: Governor Brian Kemp; Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health; Dr. Cherie Drenzek, State Epidemiologist; Adjutant General Tom Carden, Georgia National Guard; Director Homer Bryson, Georgia Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security; and Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King, Georgia Department of Insurance

WHEN: Monday, March 2 at 10 PM

WHERE: Governor’s Ceremonial Office – Georgia State Capitol, 206 Washington St. SW, Atlanta, GA 30334

