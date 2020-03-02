Governor Brian Kemp: Georgia has 2 confirmed cases of COVID-19

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia governor Brian Kemp said Monday night the Centers for Disease Control has confirmed two cases of COVID-19 in Georgia.

Kemp said both cases are in the same household and both people are in isolation at home. One of the two people recently returned from Italy.

Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health, said both cases are in Fulton County.

Both Kemp and Toomey said the threat to the public remains low but asked Georgians to continue safeguards.

“If you start feeling bad, don’t go out, call your doctor, let them talk it through with you and develop a plan with how you deal with that scenario,” Kemp suggested.

Toomey says more cases are expected.

“I hope all of them go as smoothly as this did with early recognition,” Toomey said.

Watch the news conference here.