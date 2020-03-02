Decades after killing, man with dementia faces deportation

ATLANTA (AP) – Lawyers and friends of an 82-year-old Hungarian man with physical and mental health problems are pleading with authorities not to deport him.

Dezso John Lokos was convicted of murder in Alabama in 1964. After 45 years in prison, he was turned over to immigration authorities and ordered deported.

Hungary initially declined to issue travel documents. He was released from custody.

But Hungary issued documents last month. Authorities announced plans to deport him.

Lawyers say Lokos has no ties to Hungary, having left in 1944, and that removing him from his routine and community in Atlanta will likely hasten his death.